Portsmouth police searching for missing 15-year-old girl, not considered endangered

The following information was provided by the Portsmouth Police Department
Name: Damoni Webb
Age: 15
Date last seen: May 12
Last known location: 1900 block of Piedmont Avenue
Physical description: 5 feet 10 inches, 130 lbs, black hair and brown eyes
More details: Damoni is not considered endangered according to police
Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536
Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.