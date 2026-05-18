Portsmouth police searching for missing 15-year-old girl, not considered endangered

The following information was provided by the Portsmouth Police Department

Name: Damoni Webb

Age: 15

Date last seen: May 12

Last known location: 1900 block of Piedmont Avenue

Physical description: 5 feet 10 inches, 130 lbs, black hair and brown eyes

More details: Damoni is not considered endangered according to police

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536