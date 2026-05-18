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Elizabeth City police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

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Elizabeth City Police Department
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Posted

The following information was provided by the Elizabeth City Police Department

Name: Shaniyah Butts

Age: 16

Date last seen: May 17

Last known location: Cobb Street

Physical description: 5 foot 4 inches, 250 lbs, black and brown braids

More details: n/a

Anyone with information is asked to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321.

Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.

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