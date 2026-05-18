Elizabeth City police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

The following information was provided by the Elizabeth City Police Department
Name: Shaniyah Butts
Age: 16
Date last seen: May 17
Last known location: Cobb Street
Physical description: 5 foot 4 inches, 250 lbs, black and brown braids
More details: n/a
Anyone with information is asked to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321.
Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.