Following 67-day deployment, US Coast Guard Cutter Tampa to return to Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After 67 days in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tampa (WMEC 902) will return to Portsmouth on Friday, according to a USGC press release.

Tampa's Crew was deployed to support "Operation Pacific Viper," a counterdrug mission.

"While at sea, Tampa’s crew successfully contributed to protecting Americans by countering transnational criminal organizations and preventing dangerous and illegal narcotics from reaching the United States," the USGC wrote about the Tampa's deployment.

The arrival is currently scheduled for 10 a.m. at the USGC Base Portsmouth.