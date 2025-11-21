Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Following 67-day deployment, US Coast Guard Cutter Tampa to return to Portsmouth

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tampa returns home following 67-day patrol in the Florida Straits and Windward Passage
The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tampa (WMEC 902) approaches the pier at their home port in Portsmouth, Virginia following a 67-day patrol in the Florida Straits and Windward Passage, Sept. 5, 2023. Tampa deployed in support of Homeland Security Task Force — Southeast and conducted maritime safety and security missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After 67 days in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tampa (WMEC 902) will return to Portsmouth on Friday, according to a USGC press release.

Tampa's Crew was deployed to support "Operation Pacific Viper," a counterdrug mission.

"While at sea, Tampa’s crew successfully contributed to protecting Americans by countering transnational criminal organizations and preventing dangerous and illegal narcotics from reaching the United States," the USGC wrote about the Tampa's deployment.

The arrival is currently scheduled for 10 a.m. at the USGC Base Portsmouth.

