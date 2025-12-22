Portsmouth event reunites families impacted by incarceration during holidays

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Children and families gathered on Saturday in Portsmouth for Santa’s Workshop, a holiday event designed to strengthen family connections for those impacted by incarceration.

The event was hosted by the MAN Foundation in partnership with the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office and took place at the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Training Academy.

Santa’s Workshop is an annual Christmas celebration that brings selected incarcerated individuals together with their children and families for several hours of uninterrupted time. The goal is to maintain family bonds during the holiday season and provide children with positive, meaningful experiences.

The space was transformed into a festive environment featuring holiday decorations, a sit-down family dinner, games, and activities for children. Families also had the opportunity to visit with Santa Claus and take part in holiday traditions that may otherwise be difficult while a parent is incarcerated.

Organizers say the event was created after educators and community leaders recognized that many children affected by incarceration express a desire for time with their parents during the holidays. While reunification at home is not possible, Santa’s Workshop is designed to create a setting where families can connect in person in a supportive and structured environment.

The event is part of a broader effort aimed at supporting children, strengthening family relationships, and encouraging positive outcomes for individuals who will eventually return to the community. Organizers and law enforcement leaders emphasize that maintaining family ties can play a role in long-term stability and successful reentry.

Saturday’s gathering continues a multi-year collaboration between the nonprofit organization and the sheriff’s office, reflecting a shared focus on family support, accountability, and community-based solutions.

Organizers say Santa’s Workshop remains a cornerstone holiday tradition and is expected to continue in future years, offering families time together and a sense of normalcy during the Christmas season.