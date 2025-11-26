‘Lots and lots of potholes’ | How Portsmouth is tackling road repairs in 2025 and 2026

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — As potholes and rough roads continue to frustrate Portsmouth drivers, the city is stepping up efforts to make travel smoother and safer.

Last year, crews with the Department of Public Works repaired almost 2,000 potholes. City officials say that so far in Fiscal Year 2025, they’ve already repaired 1,967 potholes, resurfaced 22.99 lane miles, and overlaid more than 27,600 square feet of major roadways, including Victory Boulevard, Lincoln Street, Virginia Avenue, and Twin Pines Road.

Residents like Kaye Cook have felt the impact of those repairs and the frustrations that come with long-standing infrastructure challenges.

“There are lots and lots of potholes, and I’ve had damage and had to get the cars repaired,” Cook said. “I’ve spent lots and lots and lots of money on damages from potholes.”

Cook, who has lived in Portsmouth since 1992, isn’t alone. Drivers often cite hazards along roads such as Portsmouth Boulevard and Airline Boulevard.

According to city data, in Fiscal Year 2026, crews have repaired 848 potholes so far and resurfaced 11.48 lane miles, including work in the Hoffler’s Creek, Long Point, and Eagle Point neighborhoods. Another 8,187 square feet of roadway has been overlaid since July.

Despite the bumps in the road, Cook said she has noticed improvement.

“I’ve seen [city crews] come out immediately,” she said.

Portsmouth is also working to make it easier for residents to report road problems.

The city encourages residents to use the SeeClickFix platform within the Portsmouth Connect app. By tapping the Portsmouth 311 icon, users can quickly report potholes and other road concerns and receive real-time updates on their requests.

So far this fiscal year, residents have submitted 232 pothole-related reports through the app, and nearly 90% have been resolved, according to city officials.

City leaders say they’re using preventive maintenance and neighborhood paving schedules, along with rapid-response cold-patch asphalt, to keep problems from recurring.

Officials have also allocated $5.4 million for capital roadway improvements in Fiscal Year 2026.

Cook, who remains optimistic, has suggestions as the city looks ahead. She’d like a road study in her neighborhood and sees a need for additional safety measures, including a stoplight at Airline Boulevard and Caroline Avenue.

“There needs to be a stoplight at Airline and Caroline. People just go through there,” she said.

For now, Cook continues to navigate Portsmouth’s streets, hoping the city will keep addressing residents’ concerns and build on its recent progress.