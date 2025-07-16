Portsmouth’s LeMans Karting wins Small Business of the Year Award

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Tucked away on Airline Boulevard, LeMans Karting is not just a place for high-speed thrills — it is now an award-winning business recognized for its community impact.

The indoor karting facility recently received the 2024 Small Business of the Year Award for Portsmouth from the Hampton Roads Chamber, an annual recognition honoring local businesses that demonstrate excellence in operations, innovation and customer service.

For owner Cameron Oberle, the award is about more than just recognition — it is validation for what he has built.

“It was a good feeling,” Oberle said. “People see that when they come in. You get greeted at the front door, you’re chatted with by the staff people start feeling that safe sense.”

LeMans Karting boasts that it is Virginia’s largest and fastest indoor track, attracting families, kids, military members and thrill-seekers alike.

Oberle describes it as a “hidden gem” in the city — a safe, fun environment that sets them apart.

As word spreads, Oberle hopes the recognition inspires more Portsmouth residents to discover the experience.

“Word of mouth goes a long way,” he said.

For LeMans Karting, building a safe place to unwind — one lap at a time — is what drives them forward.