Smoke testing underway in Portsmouth to detect aging sewer line leaks

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — If you’ve recently received a notice in the mail about smoke testing in your neighborhood, you are not alone.

Work crews across Portsmouth, including the Cradock area, have begun conducting non-toxic smoke tests to identify potential problems in the city’s aging sewer infrastructure.

The Hampton Roads Sanitation District (HRSD) has partnered with Burns & McDonnell's engineering firm, RJN Group, to carry out the work, which is expected to last another two weeks.

“We’re looking for defects,” said Jeff Griffith, manager of infrastructure assessment with RJN Group. “We’re looking for where the smoke is making its way out of the ground, trying to find those cracks in the pipes that we can’t see above ground.”

During testing, crews use a high-powered blower to push odorless, non-toxic smoke through the sewer system. It is not harmful to pets.

Griffith told News 3's Portsmouth neighborhood reporter, Kamilah Williams, if the smoke exits through roof vents, it typically means the system is functioning properly.

But if it surfaces from the ground or fills a home, Griffith says it could indicate a crack in the line or even a plumbing issue.

“Based on flow data and other historical data, we’ve identified Portsmouth as having older infrastructure,” he said. “We’re in regular communication with city staff to let them know where we’re seeing problems.”

When crews find an issue that could lead to a sanitary sewer overflow — where excess flow leaks from the system — HRSD will cover the cost of repair.

“This is about service and public health,” Griffith said. “We’re trying to make sure that the level of service provided by both the city of Portsmouth and HRSD meets all the local residents’ needs.”

Only water from indoor plumbing fixtures, such as sinks, toilets and washing machines, should travel through the sewer system for treatment. Rainwater or other runoff entering the system can overwhelm it, contributing to overflows or backups.

Portsmouth residents are advised to allow crews access during the testing period and report any unusual indoor smoke immediately to 757-944-0870.

HRSD says to open windows for ventilation and note the location of where the smoke is coming from.

If you have any other questions or concerns, contact HRSD Public Information Specialist at 757-460-7000 or email them at project@hrsd.com