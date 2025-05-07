Gloucester man convicted on child sex crimes has 45-year sentence suspended

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. — A 62-year-old Gloucester man had his 45-year sentence suspended after pleading guilty to multiple child sex crimes, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office.

Robert Wayne Hinson was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13, and one count of forcible sodomy of a victim under the age of 13.

Hinson pleaded guilty on April 21, and was initially sentenced to 45 years in prison.

However, the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office says Hinson's 45-year sentence will be suspended for 20 years because of an agreement with the victim, who "prioritized the defendant having to register as a sex offender and his admission of guilt over incarceration."

Hinson cannot have any contact with the victim. Hinson is prohibited from having any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18, and there will be "zero tolerance" for illegal drug use, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office.

The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office says they were first notified of Hinson's crimes in August 2024.

The accuser told police that Wayne had sexually abused them before they turned 15 years old. Many of the allegations were before the victim's 13th birthday and went on from 1999 to about 2007.