Stone crabs, more common in Florida, found in Chesapeake Bay

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. — Four stone crabs have been recently caught in the Chesapeake Bay, sparking discussion about recent migration trends and possibly climate change.

Stone crabs, which are native to areas with warm water like Florida, aren't known to populate Virginia waters. If stone crabs are reproducing in the Chesapeake Bay, then this would mark the furthest northward migration for the crustacean species. Before, they were observed to be in northern North Carolina.

Virginia Institute of Marine Science (VIMS) and William & Mary's Batten School of Coastal & Marine Sciences said a local waterman had caught the four Chesapeake Bay-based stone crabs.

It should be noted, stone crabs are not considered an invasive species. The crustaceans will not cause direct harm to the new environment they've found themselves in.

Professor Romuald Lipcius will handle the scientific documentation for this recent phenomenon.

Anyone who happens to catch a stone crab in the Chesapeake Bay or coastal Virginia waters is encouraged to contact Lipcius at (804) 684-7330.