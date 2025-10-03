Former Gloucester Co. church employee charged with child porn: Court records

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. — A former Gloucester County church employee is facing multiple child pornography charges, according to online court records, Virginia State Police, and Union Baptist Church.

Zachary Thomas Ramaglino, a former employee with Union Baptist Church in Hayes, Virginia, was arrested September 4 and charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography, court documents read.

These alleged offenses, according to records, took place on June 16, 2025.

Virginia State Police say the case is still under investigation.

Union Baptist's Senior Pastor Jared Berry told News 3 Ramaglino served with the church for a year as a young adult student ministry and communications assistant, helping the student ministry director organize events.

Berry said Ramaglino left the church in January 2025 for disrespecting authority, failure to complete tasks, and dishonesty.

The church first learned of the charges against Ramaglino in July, Berry stated.

Berry said church leaders did not inform the entire congregation of the charges, but privately told the family members of children at the church.

Ramaglino is the second former member of Union Baptist who has been arrested.

Former Union Baptist deacon George Thomas West, 76, was arrested in September for unlawfully filming "thousands of males in public restrooms" in Colonial Williamsburg, according to the city's police department. He was charged with 17 counts of unlawful filming of another person and one count of disorderly conduct, according to police.

If there's one thing we can learn from all of this, is that people that engage in this kind of behavior can look like anyone. They can be in churches, in schools, in homes, and anywhere. You cannot control what a person chooses to do with their personal life, all you can do is create safe environments where it is hard to do. I'm grateful that it doesn't appear anything has happened at the church as far as we know. We've done our best to be proactive and protect our church family as soon as we could every step of the way. I encourage every church, organization, and home to realize these people are out there. Be wise, parents talk to your kids, and never let any of this stuff slide or stay in the dark.

News 3 also reached out to Petsworth Baptist Church (PBC), the church Ramaglino currently attends, for a statement.

In the statement, officials with PBC said that once they learned of the allegations, they "suspended Zach Ramaglino from all church activities and prohibited any unsupervised access to children on church property or at church-sponsored events."

PBC officials said they suspended Ramaglino from church activities before his arrest. The church is cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate, and is encouraging anyone with information to get in touch with law enforcement.