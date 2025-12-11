Suspect found after homicide investigation prompts schools to be secured: GCSO

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. — A homicide investigation prompted schools to go into a secured mode while officers search for the suspect Thursday morning, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect has been found and was taken into custody in Lancaster County, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office.

Earlier in the day, a person was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in the 3000 Block of George Washington Memorial, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office. Schools were then notified and were secured as the search for the suspect went underway.

This is a developing story, check back with News 3 for updates.