Ongoing search efforts for man last seen going into York River: GSCO

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. — Search efforts continue for the man last seen going into the York River on Sunday, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office.

Around 4:28 p.m., it was reported that a man at Gloucester Point Beach was not seen again after going into the York River. Search efforts went on through Sunday evening, and will continue on Monday, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office.

The missing person was identified as 50-year-old Steven Kendall Wright, who is from Richmong. He is 5'11" and weighs around 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing red or green shorts with no shirt on.

Crews from Gloucester County, Abingdon Fire & Rescue, the York County Department of Fire & Life Safety, Virginia Marine Police, the Virginia Conservation Police, the US Coast Guard, and Camp Peary have assisted with the search.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 804-693-4139.