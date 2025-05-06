Gloucester man gets 45 years for child sex crimes

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. — A 62-year-old Gloucester man was sentenced to 45 years after pleading guilty to multiple child sex crimes, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office.

Robert Wayne Hinson was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13, and one count of forcible sodomy of a victim under the age of 13.

Along with his 45-year sentence, Hinson was placed on the Sex Offender Registry.

The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office says they were first notified of Hinson's crimes in August 2024.

The accuser told police that Wayne had sexually abused them before they turned 15 years old. Many of the allegations were before the victim's 13th birthday and went on from 1999 to about 2007.

Hinson pleaded guilty on April 21.