87 animals taken from Hayes property due to 'unsanitary and inhumane conditions'

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. — 87 animals were taken from a property in Hayes due to unsafe conditions, according to Gloucester County Animal Control.

Dogs, cats, horses, and small animals were recovered from "unsanitary and inhumane conditions" at the Hayes property. After their removal, the animals were placed under the care of Gloucester County Animal Control, which was granted permanent custody by a court.

The animals were immediately removed after a search of the Hayes property was performed last month.

Virginia State Police, the Office of the Attorney General were among the agencies partnered with Gloucester County Animal Control to assist with this case.

Criminal charges against those involved are currently pending.

“I am extremely pleased with the hard work our Animal Control department put into this investigation,” said Steve Wright, Gloucester’s Deputy County Administrator. “The countless hours of preparation and effort our small team dedicated to this case will not go unrecognized.”