Man accused of assaulting Gloucester Co. deputy then driving away, prompting a police chase

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. — A Williamsburg man has been arrested and accused of assaulting a Gloucester County Sheriff's deputy who was trying to take him into custody Monday morning then driving away, prompting a brief police chase, Virginia State Police say.

David Valentine, 36, is facing the following charges, according to state police: felony elude, two counts of assault and battery, assault on a law enforcement officer, driving while revoked (DUI-related), driving with interlock, and various traffic infractions stemming from the pursuit.

State police say when the sheriff's office responded to a domestic violence call at a local home, Valentine resisted arrest. He then assaulted a deputy who was trying to take him into custody, according to state police, and drove away in a Nissan Rogue.

Troopers then joined the effort to arrest Valentine and tried to stop his car several times on Route 17. However, state police say he refused to stop and tried to hit troopers' vehicles several times.

The police chase stopped when Valentine ran a red light at the intersection of Main Street and Route 17, hit a GMC Sierra, and crashed, state police say.

He was arrested without incident and no troopers were hurt.

Valentine and the driver of the GMC were taken to the hospital. Police say their injuries are not life-threatening.