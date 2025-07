GLOUCESTER CO., Va. — Authorities are searching for a person who went missing Sunday in the water at Gloucester Point Beach, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office.

The Coast Guard, Camp Peary, and the Abingdon and York fire departments are assisting with the search, the sheriff's office told News 3.

No additional information about the missing person or the circumstances leading up to the disappearance has been released.

WTKR will update this story as more details become available.