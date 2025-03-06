Large tree falls and destroys Gloucester home in severe thunderstorm

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. — Severe storms ripped through Hampton Roads Wednesday evening while Hampton Roads was under a tornado watch and severe thunderstorm watch.

A large tree fell and crashed into a Gloucester house during the storm. The tree destroyed the home's roof and the side of the house.

The people who live in home on Lamberth Lane were devastated and didn't want to speak on camera, but they said no one was injured.

A neighbor says that his thoughts are with the family.

"It’s scary. I’m sure they’re wondering when and how they’re going to get it recovered," Tod Huggins said.

Huggins lives on Lamberth Lane and says the gusty winds during the storm were intense.

"It was raining like crazy and blowing like crazy. We got in the neighborhood and saw trees down, trees broken off in the yard and a power down," Huggins said.

Huggins says he hasn’t seen a storm like this in years.

"We haven’t seen anything like this since 10 years ago. There was one that took out Page middle school," Huggins said.

Jeffrey Grigsby was one of the volunteer firefighter’s who responded to the tree falling through this house.

"There was one individual home at the time. They didn’t have any injuries. There was extensive damage to the house, and damage throughout the area, multiple trees down," Grigsby said.

Grigsby says the Gloucester's Volunteer Fire Department responded to 18 weather-related calls on Wednesday.

"Mainly for trees down. Some were on houses," Grigsby said.

If a tornado watch is issued for your area, it means that a tornado is possible. If a tornado warning is issued, it means that a tornado has been spotted, or is indicated on radar, and it is time to go to a safe shelter immediately.

Here’s how Grigsby says you can stay safe during a tornado or tornado warning.

"If there is a tornado, find a room without windows and get low," Grigsby said.

You should also make sure your cell phone and electronics are charged up. Have a flashlight handy in case your power goes out.