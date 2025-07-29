Video shows damage at VB sushi bar after work truck crashes through restaurant

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three employees of a Virginia Beach sushi bar were hurt, according to its manager, when a work truck crashed through the restaurant Monday afternoon.

Sakura in Red Mill Commons is closed Tuesday as the business deals with the aftermath of the crash. While damage to the restaurant's exterior is visible from outside, manager Xiu Lin shared video with News 3 also showing the inside: the floor is covered in wall tiles and debris.

Damage left behind at Sakura after work truck crashes through wall

However, Lin's primary concern is Sakura's employees. She says of the three who were hurt, one is still in the hospital.

Lin added that when the crash happened, there were about 20 to 25 people inside the restaurant.

It's unclear how the crash happened, but VBFD says it involved a truck towing a small Bobcat machine around 2 p.m. Fire crews say the operation was considered a technical rescue since they had to free the driver from the truck.

The driver of the truck had minor injuries, but did not want to be taken to the hospital, VBFD says.

