Trader Joe's at Virginia Beach Town Center opens Friday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Trader Joe's at Virginia Beach Town Center will open Friday, Dec. 19, the grocery chain said in a news release Thursday.

The store will open at 9 a.m. for business after a brief ceremony.

The story is nearly 10,000 square feet and is located off Virginia Beach Boulevard and Consistution Drive, near the Barnes & Noble. It occupies part of the former Dick's Sporting Goods space, which it shares with a Golf Galaxy.

Trader Joe's said it hired 50 employees from the local area, and transferred others from existing Trader Joe's locations.

It also said 100% of products that go unsold but are still "fit to enjoy" will be donated.

