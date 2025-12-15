Hampton Roads Jewish community lights Hanukkah menorah amid global tragedy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Jewish community in Hampton Roads marked the start of Hanukkah Sunday night with the lighting of a menorah at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach, gathering to show strength and resilience following another tragic attack on their community worldwide.

Despite cold winds that made lighting challenging, the menorah shone brightly as community members celebrated the first night of the eight-day Festival of Lights.

The ceremony took place as authorities in Australia reported that two men opened fire on a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, killing at least 15 people in what officials are calling an act of terrorism against the Jewish community.

"We are gathered here to show pride, to show strength, to share light," said one attendee.

Rashi Brashevitzky, co-director of Chabad of Tidewater, said the community refuses to be deterred by acts of hate.

"We're heartbroken, it's sad, our hearts are heavy, but at the same time we march on," Brashevitzky said. "We don't stop, we don't go hide in our houses, we're going to light the menorah."

Brashevitzky emphasized that Hanukkah focuses on bringing light to darkness, a message that resonates particularly during difficult times.

"This has been the history of the Jewish people really, and there's resilience and there's Jewish pride," Brashevitzky said.

The Virginia Beach Police Department maintained a noticeable presence around the lighting ceremony for security. The annual tradition is now in its 44th year.

"We will continue to shine our light bright and fight hate and antisemitism every day of the year," said another community member.

Drivers will be able to see the 30-foot menorah as they pass by on 264.

"I hope they recognize the menorah as a symbol of light, a symbol of good, miracles, and really a message for all people of freedom of religion," Brashevitzky said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.