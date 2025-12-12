Checkered Flag opens new 'Destination Porsche dealership in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new dealership center for the Porsche luxury car brand has been opened in Virginia Beach by local group Checkered Flag.

Dubbed the Destination Porsche Center, the new location boasts an expansive nine-car showroom, 15 service bays, a certified pre-owned showroom, and two private "Owner's Collection" delivery rooms.

The center aims to redefine car dealerships as a destination for brand enthusiasts.

“Porsche Virginia Beach is more than a new building—it’s a statement of our dedication to the Porsche brand and our customers,” said Steve Snyder, president of Checkered Flag Auto Group. “Every detail was designed to deliver a world-class experience worthy of Porsche.”

The 35,000 facility, located at 2865 Virginia Beach Blvd., held a grand opening event on Dec. 4.