Sandler Center to host 'Nick Offerman: Big Woodchuck' tour in 2026

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Sandler Center for the Performing Arts will host Nick Offerman's "Big Woodchuck" tour next year.

The Emmy award-winning performer's show will be held on April 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets are set to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

"With songs and notions inspired by his newest book, Little Woodchucks, Nick—with support from woodworker and co-author Lee Buchanan— might just inspire you to get busy making things with your own hands, which is guaranteed to get you kissed. Especially if what you make is sausage rolls," the press release reads.

Offerman's penchant for woodworking and humor will be put on display during his Big Woodchuck tour. He is known for a series of TV and movie roles, notably as Ron Swanson on Parks and Recreation, Bill in The Last of Us, and as former Vice President-turned President Chester A. Arthur in Death by Lightning. On the big screen, Offerman has played key character roles in films such as The Founder, Civil War, The Lego Movie, and We're the Millers.