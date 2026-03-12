Two men arrested in connection with VB Oceanfront shooting that hurt six

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two more men were arrested in connection with a shooting that hurt six people at Oceanfront on Saturday night, Virginia Beach police said.

22-year-old Jamari D. Horton and 19-year-old Andrew P. Anthony were arrested on Wednesday, according to VBPD.

Horton of Chesapeake was charged with one count of attempted malicious wounding and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anthony of Norfolk was charged with one count of attempted robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, five counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of malicious wounding, eight counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of attempted malicious wounding and six counts of felony reckless handling of a firearm.

The two additional arrests follow the arrest of 18-year-old Matheus F. Cavalcante, who turned himself in on Sunday. According to court documents, he was charged with five counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of malicious wounding, six counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and six counts of reckless handling of a firearm.

Officers patrolling the Oceanfront heard gunfire around 9:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue. When they responded, they found five people who had been shot: four men and one woman. Detectives later found a sixth victim as a local hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Virginia Beach police are continuing to investigate the shooting.