Child drowns in Kempsville area of Virginia Beach; no foul play suspected

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A child is dead after drowning near Padma Court on Tuesday, according to Virginia Beach police.

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Virginia Beach police arrived at the 4700 block of Padma Court on the report of a lost child. Officers say they found an unresponsive child in the water near Padma Court.

Officers tried to save the child but they were pronounced dead at the scene, according to VBPD. They say there is no sign of foul play at the time.

This is an active investigation.

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