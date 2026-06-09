Willie Nelson's Farm Aid is coming to Virginia Beach this fall

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Farm Aid, the annual benefit concert full of music, farmers and homegrown agriculture, is coming to Virginia Beach for the first time ever.

The festival will take place on Sept. 26 at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater. It will feature performances from Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff. Additional performers include as well as Turnpike Troubadours, Lukas Nelson, Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs, Jesse Welles, Sierra Ferrell, Mon Rovia, I'm with Her, Amythyst Kiah, Lily Meola and Chris Pierce.

Tickets go on sale on June 12 at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

The nonprofit was founded in 1985 by Willie Nelson to highlight the importance of family farmers in every community.

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