Malbon Bros. BBQ to close later this summer, will become a 7-Eleven

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Popular Virginia Beach barbecue, catering company and one-stop shop gas station/convenience store Malbon Bros. plans to close at the end of the summer.

The property on General Booth Boulevard, which includes a Citgo gas station and a car wash, will turn over the gas and convenience store to 7-Eleven, and the car wash to Autobell when Malbon closes its doors on Sept. 1.

The owner confirmed the news Monday to WTKR Virginia Beach reporter John Hood.

According to the Malbon Brothers website, Mike and Mark were inspired by growing up on a hog farm in the Ocean Lakes area of Virginia Beach. After the farm was sold, they opened the convenience store in 1995.

"The two brothers have been cooking barbeque their entire lives and now offer it for sale in the convenience store, at the deli / restaurant counter and as a catering option for events," according to the website.

They tell John Hood they're looking forward to hanging up their meat hooks in retirement.

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