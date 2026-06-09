Farm Aid festival comes to Virginia Beach for the first time on Sept. 26

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Farm Aid, a nonprofit music festival that promotes family farms across America, is coming to Virginia Beach for the first time.

The festival will be held at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre on Sept. 26, featuring artists including Willie Nelson, Dave Matthews and Neil Young. Proceeds from the festival fund programs that support family farmers.

Mike Cullipher, who owns and operates Cullipher Farms in Virginia Beach with his family, said Farm Aid organizers visited his farm to speak with him and his family about the organization and what it does. The farm sells produce and allows visitors to pick fruits. Cullipher said the increased traffic the festival could bring to the amphitheatre may benefit local farms like his.

"There are always tough times in farming but this year especially with fertilizer being extremely high, fuel being extremely high and just the overall stress on the economy," Cullipher said.

"It's hard to tell what it will be and what opportunities we may have as local growers to participate or not participate and that type of thing but anything you have an opportunity to get in front of more people it certainly helps," Cullipher said.

Shorlette Ammons, co-executive director of Farm Aid, described what attendees can expect beyond the music.

"You'll see stories from family farmers all over the big screen throughout the day. We also have a skills tent where local makers and doers and growers will show case different talents and gifts," Ammons said.

While the music draws the crowds, organizers say the real focus is supporting farmers.

"There are a lot of important issues nationwide or as a country that we face but for us to have the ability to feed ourselves as a country is extremely important," Cullipher said.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 12.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.