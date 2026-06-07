Car crashes into Virginia Beach restaurant in Landstown shopping center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach restaurant is cleaning up after a car crashed into its building early Sunday morning.

Owners of Yomi Hibachi and Sushi, located in the Landstown Commons shopping center, said the crash happened around 5:30 a.m., before employees arrived for the day.

Surveillance video shared with News 3 shows a vehicle slamming into the front of the restaurant, causing damage to the business.

When employees arrived, they found damage both inside and outside the restaurant. Owners said they were not notified about the crash until they came to work Sunday morning.

Fortunately, no one was injured. The restaurant was closed at the time of the crash, and no employees or customers were inside.

Yomi Hibachi and Sushi opened about a year ago. Owners told News 3 they are hopeful repairs can be completed quickly so the business can return to normal operations as soon as possible.

News 3 has reached out to Virginia Beach police for additional information about the crash and what may have caused it. This story will be updated as more details become available.

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