Man who turned himself for VB Oceanfront shooting that hurt six denied bond

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An 18-year-old man arrested in connection with a shooting that hurt six people Saturday night at Oceanfront was denied bond during a hearing on Wednesday.

Matheus F. Cavalcante of Norfolk turned himself in on Sunday, according to court documents, and was charged with five counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of malicious wounding, six counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and six counts of reckless handling of a firearm.

“Matheus is a good kid from a good family. The evidence will show that he was the victim of a robbery attempt and acted in self-defense. We look forward to defending him against these charges," said Diane Toscano, of the Toscano Law Group, representing Cavalcante. "Our client has no criminal record and has never been in trouble with the law. He graduated from Granby High School, where he played football, and works for a respected local employer. He’s been building his life and trying to do the right thing.”

Toscano said she will appeal the ruling given on Wednesday.

Officers patrolling the Oceanfront heard gunfire around 9:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue. When they responded, they found five people who had been shot: four men and one woman. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The victims are listed as an 18-year-old woman from Norfolk, a 19-year-old man from Suffolk, a 24-year-old man from Portsmouth, a 21-year-old man from Newport News, a 19-year-old man whose hometown is unknown, and a 22-year-old man from New Kent County.

On Sunday, detectives identified a sixth victim who arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say that person is expected to recover.

Police released a photo of another suspect, not in police custody as of Monday afternoon. He's described as a man in his late teens to early 20s with dark skin and afro-style hair, who was wearing black shoes, black pants and a red shirt or sweatshirt at the time.

Virginia Beach police are continuing to investigate the shooting said they expect to arrest additional people.