E-bike rider killed in Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 66-year-old man died on Saturday after crashing on an e-bike Thursday afternoon, Virginia Beach police said.

Virginia Beach police responded to the 4300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday. They found Charles W. Liles of Virginia Beach, who was seriously hurt from being hit by a car.

Liles was taken to the hospital where he later died on Saturday.

Virginia Beach police say Liles failed to yield when crossing in front of a car. The driver stayed after the crash and is cooperating with investigators.

“Safety is a shared responsibility; riders must stay alert and be cautious and must follow the rules designed to protect them,” Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said. “Our goal is to prevent these tragedies, but that requires accountability and awareness from everyone using our roadways.”