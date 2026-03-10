Mother accused of killing infant daughter in VB declared mentally ill, ordered to undergo hospitalization

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The woman accused of killing her two-year-old daughter at a hotel in Virginia Beach in 2022 and found not guilty by reason of insanity officially had a mental illness Tuesday.

That was part of the ruling by a Virginia Beach judge Tuesday morning.

The family of two-year-old Lanoix Andrade shouted her name as her mother, Leandra Andrade, was led out of court after being committed to the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

“My reaction is, obviously, disappointment with where we are with things right now," Lanoix's father, Fabio Andrade, said.

Fabio felt like, in his words, he had been kept in the dark about the case. He wasn’t sure what to expect Tuesday.

“I’ve been coming here to every hearing just because I’m not sure what’s happening. What I’m trying to do is still be a father to my daughter and fight for her justice," Fabio said.

News 3 has covered this case since the beginning.

In 2022, Lanoix was found dead in a hotel room. Her mother was found there unconscious, but was able to be revived with Narcan. An empty pill packet and glass bottle with powder were also found.

The medical examiner said Lanoix died from too much Benadryl.

Her mother took her to the hotel room after losing a custody battle with Lanoix’s father and sent a friend a text message suggesting she and her daughter were going to die.

Leandra’s attorney, James Brocoletti, said this was a difficult case, but justice has been served.

“Just a very traumatic circumstance for everyone involved on both sides of the aisle," said Broccoletti. "The law was followed. Any time the law is followed and the court adheres to the law based upon the evidence that was presented then justice, by definition, is served.”

As of Tuesday, Leandra was scheduled to be back in court in one year to have her mental status reviewed, which is required by law.