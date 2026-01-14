Mom of 2-year-old who died with toxic levels of Benadryl in Virginia Beach not guilty on reasons of insanity

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The mother of a 2-year-old girl found dead with toxic levels of Benadryl in her body at Virginia Beach's Cutty Shark hotel in August 2022 has been found not guilty for reasons of insanity.

Leandra Andrade, who was 38 at the time, had checked into the Oceanfront after losing a custody battle in Washington, D.C., court records show.

She faced a second-degree murder charge after the girl, Lanoix Andrade, was found to have acute diphenhydramine toxicity in her body after an autopsy.

In an interview before the verdict this week, Lanoix's father, Fabio Andrade, spoke to WUSA9, our CBS affiliate partner in Washington.

"I never imagined obviously she would ever being capable of doing something like this," Fabio Andrade said.

Detectives also said they found Leandre Andrade unconscious on the floor of the motel blocking the doorway. Lanoix was found in the room, foaming at the mouth.

Fabio had been granted sole custody two days prior to the incident, but Leandra still retained 50-50 physical custody.

Court records show Leandra had also allegedly sent text to Fabio the night of Lanoix's death begging him not to move forward with their separation, including messages that said "you don't win," and "it will make you cry" for the future he is "manifesting."