Mom accused of killing 2-year-old daughter in 2022 faces aggravated murder charge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A mother charged with killing her 2-year-old daughter in August 2022 is facing a new charge, according to the commonwealth's attorney for Virginia Beach.

Leandra Andrade was charged in 2022 with second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in a serious injury in the death of her daugther, Lanoix. New charges handed down from a grand jury on Feb. 5, 2024 added one count of aggravated murder — killing of someone under the age of 14 by someone over age 21.

On Aug. 1, 2022, a 2-year-old was found dead under suspicious circumstances and Andrade was found in a medical emergency at the Cutty Sark Motel on Atlantic Avenue. Police responded to the address and found Andrade unconscious and her child dead.

Police performed life-saving measures on Andrade using Narcan before she was taken to the Virginia Beach General Hospital for treatment.

In December 2022, Andrade faced a judge, shackled at the hands and feet, as an undercover detective recalled the scene.

The detective said when police entered the motel room on August 1, Andrade was on the floor behind the front door going in and out of consciousness. There was a bottle of vodka on the table and police had to use Narcan to wake her up, but it’s unclear what caused Andrade to pass out.

For Lanoix, however, it was too late.

The little girl was found dead on the bed. The detective testified there was white and pink-colored foam coming from her mouth. He said he also saw an empty 24-pack box and 32-count bottle of sleeping pills along with crushed up tablets.

The medical examiner’s autopsy report confirmed Lanoix had deadly levels of antihistamine in her body from an over-the-counter drug often used to help people sleep.

Lanoix’s father, Fabio Andrade, Jr., was in the courtroom that day but did not talk with media. He instead shared a statement that said: "I look forward to seeing justice served for Lanoix and continue to ask for privacy so that I may mourn my beloved angel."

The Virginia Beach commonwealth's attorney said the pre-trial hearing will take place on March 3, and the trial will begin on April 9.