Mother of 2-year-old found dead in VB hotel charged with murder, child abuse, neglect

Annie DelBel
Posted at 12:03 PM, Oct 27, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The mother of the 2-year-old that was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Virginia Beach has been charged with Second-Degree Murder.

Virginia Beach Police found Leandra Andrade suffering a medical emergency and the 2-year-old child dead in a Virginia Beach Hotel on August 1, 2022.

Autopsy findings classified the death of the daughter as a homicide resulting in Andrade receiving a new charge of Second-Degree-Murder. She was previously charged with Abuse and Neglect of a Child in relation to this incident.

