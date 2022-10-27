Mother of 2-year-old found dead in VB hotel charged with murder, child abuse, neglect

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The mother of the 2-year-old that was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Virginia Beach has been charged with Second-Degree Murder.

Virginia Beach Police found Leandra Andrade suffering a medical emergency and the 2-year-old child dead in a Virginia Beach Hotel on August 1, 2022.

Autopsy findings classified the death of the daughter as a homicide resulting in Andrade receiving a new charge of Second-Degree-Murder. She was previously charged with Abuse and Neglect of a Child in relation to this incident.