VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - On August 1, 2022, a 2-year-old was found dead and a woman was found in a medical emergency in a hotel room on Atlantic Ave.

According to Virginia Beach Police Department, the two were found when officers responded to the 3600 block of Atlantic Ave. at approximately 3:32 a.m.

Officials say the cause of death for the child is unknown and the manner of death is not readily apparent.

The Detective Bureau is investigating this case as a suspicious death.