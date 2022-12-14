Disturbing details revealed in case of 2-year-old found dead in Virginia Beach motel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Leandra Andrade, 38, stood before a judge during her preliminary hearing at the Virginia Beach courthouse Wednesday morning. She was shackled at the hands and feet.

Andrade is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her two-year-old daughter Lanoix. The pair was found inside the Cutty Sark Motel at the Oceanfront after police say Andrade lost a custody battle in D.C.

An undercover Virginia Beach police detective was the only one who testified in court Wednesday as he recalled the disturbing scene.

The detective said when police entered the motel room on August 1, Andrade was on the floor behind the front door going in and out of consciousness. There was a bottle of vodka on the table and police had to use Narcan to wake her up, but it’s unclear what caused Andrade to pass out.

For Lanoix, however, it was too late.

The little girl was found dead on the bed. The detective testified there was white and pink-colored foam coming from her mouth. He said he also saw an empty 24-pack box and 32-count bottle of sleeping pills along with crushed up tablets.

The medical examiner’s autopsy report confirmed Lanoix had deadly levels of antihistamine in her body from an over-the-counter drug often used to help people sleep.

Lanoix’s father, Fabio Andrade, Jr., was in the courtroom Wednesday. He did not do an interview with media following the hearing but sent News 3 a statement in October after Andrade’s charges were upgraded to murder.

The statement read in part, ‘I look forward to seeing justice served for Lanoix and continue to ask for privacy so that I may mourn my beloved angel.”

Andrade’s family was also inside the courtroom but did not speak with media.

The case is heading to a Grand Jury. Andrade is due back in court on Feb. 21, 2023.

