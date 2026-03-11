Travelers urged to prepare amid global conflicts and long TSA lines

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With global conflicts creating uncertainty and TSA lines growing longer due to the current partial government shutdown, travelers heading out this spring are being urged to take precautions before departing.

For many, spring travel plans have been made well in advance. Experts say there are several steps travelers should take before leaving home.

Before departing, travelers should check for any travel advisories and warnings, save embassy contact information for the location closest to their travel destination, and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program.

Travelers should also make sure their passport is up to date and consider signing up for TSA PreCheck, which offers a quicker process for getting through the airport.

"There is a lot of uncertainty with everything going on. And even today, there are a lot of reports about very long lines at the security checkpoints in airports," said Holly Collins Dalby of AAA Tidewater Virginia. "Having something like TSA PreCheck does help the whole process. That doesn't mean you won't have to wait in line, but if you're fortunate, you'll be able to wait in a faster line."

This week, AAA Tidewater is hosting TSA PreCheck enrollment sessions in Virginia Beach. Enrollment only takes 10 to 15 minutes.

