Norfolk businesses step up to support ODU community after deadly shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — In the wake of a deadly shooting at Old Dominion University on Thursday, several Hampton Roads businesses are stepping up to support students and staff as the campus community copes with the tragedy.

Authorities say a gunman killed Brandon Shah and injured two others in the shooting, prompting an outpouring of support from across the region.

Some local business owners say offering small gestures of support is one way they can help the Monarch community during a difficult time.

“We’re part of a community. We’ve been down here for 53 years, so you always look after everyone else,” said David Derring, owner of Doug's Hot Dogs.

John Hood

Derring said his restaurant will offer free meals this weekend to ODU students and staff as a way to show they are thinking of those affected.

“A free lunch doesn’t go a long way, but I think it just shows people do care,” Derring said.

Other businesses are also opening their doors.

At Latitude Climbing and Fitness, staff members say they hope physical activity can provide a healthy outlet for people processing the tragedy.

“Our hearts go out, and our thoughts go out to the families affected, but we really just thought to ourselves, how can we respond?” said Colin Foley with the climbing gym.

The gym is offering free entry this weekend to ODU students and staff with a valid university ID.

John Hood

“Climbing creates an opportunity to release some serotonin and find a flow state and really let go of some of the stuff you’re holding on to,” Foley said.

At Hot House Yoga, owner John Yax said the university holds a special place in the community and at his studio.

“ODU is such a big part of the community. There are a lot of people who are directly affected, so the key is to help in any way we can,” Yax said.

John Hood

The studio is offering free yoga classes this weekend at its Ghent location for ODU students and staff with a valid ID.

“As business owners, let’s open up and see if we can help our community,” Yax said. “People are traumatized. It’s intense, and we all need that space to try and find some healing.”

Other places like the Virginia Zoo are offering free admission to all ODU students, faculty, and staff now through March 31.