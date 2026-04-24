VB Oceanfront businesses look to rebound after curfew lifted

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Businesses at the Oceanfront say they are relieved that the 9:30 p.m. curfew for all ages has been lifted, but many are still working to recover from a drop in sales last weekend.

“We’re pretty resilient, we will come back quickly,” said George Kotarides, who runs Dough Boy’s on 24th Street.

Kotarides said the impact of the curfew extended beyond the weekend.

“Oh yeah, we felt the impact this week,” he said. “The aftermath of the publicity has hurt a lot of businesses down here, and hotels are noticing some numbers that are not favorable.”

John Hood

Brittany Rupert of Calypso Bar & Grill said she is looking forward to a return to normal operations after adjusting hours during the curfew last Friday and Saturday.

“I’m very excited for my staff to feel safe walking to their cars after their shift and not feeling rushed or harassed on the boardwalk,” Rupert said. “We can’t wait to host all of our guests after 9 p.m. It’s going to be beautiful.”

John Hood

The curfew was placed on hold Friday following a ruling by a Virginia Beach Circuit Court judge. In response, Mayor Bobby Dyer said the goal was to protect the Oceanfront coming out of Spring and that the focus is now on finding a long-term solution.

“My fear was if there was a major incident this weekend, it would have sent the wrong message to the public,” Dyer said. “Last year we accommodated 14 million people. We want that same volume, but we’re looking ahead to the future to ensure a successful summer.”

John Hood

To help bring visitors back, more than 80 businesses are participating in a promotion Saturday offering $9.30 specials.

“Businesses all over the beachfront are offering specials for $9.30 — everything from retail and attractions to restaurants, bars and even parking,” Kotarides said.

While the 9:30 p.m. curfew has been lifted, a 7 p.m. curfew for those under 18 remains in effect.