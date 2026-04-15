Oceanfront businesses concerned as VB city leaders weigh 9 p.m. curfew

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — City leaders in Virginia Beach could vote Thursday on a proposal to impose a 9 p.m. curfew at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for people ages 18 and older on the remaining Fridays and Saturdays in April, following recent violence in the area.

City leaders proposed the idea at Tuesday's city council meeting following a shooting that happened at the Oceanfront last weekend.

John Hood

The proposal has drawn mixed reactions from Oceanfront businesses, some of which say the change could affect customer traffic during peak evening hours.

“It impacts every business down here,” said Rachel Cook, manager of Jungle Golf near 23rd Street and Pacific Avenue.

Cook said she had questions Wednesday morning about how the proposed temporary curfew could affect operations during the busy spring season.

She said while last weeks shooting did not happen near her business she has concerns on what the curfew means for people looking to work at the Oceanfront.

John Hood

Several Oceanfront retailers also expressed concern that the earlier curfew could discourage families visiting the area from shopping after dinner.

“If they’re going to the Sportsplex and they have an event with their kids all day, they’re going to go to dinner and after dinner they walk around and shop,” said Amanda Marano of Karma Skate Shop. “Closing at 9 p.m. doesn’t allow that shopping experience for those families, and it kind of worries me that they’re going to see police on the corners and maybe it will deter them from coming back to Virginia Beach.”

Marano said she has already noticed changes in customer behavior since the city implemented a 7 p.m. curfew for those under age 18 — a restriction that would remain in place if the new curfew is approved.

“I think it definitely does deter people from being out after that because they do think that maybe there’s a reason that curfew is in and maybe their safety is jeopardized,” she said.

John Hood

Some restaurants and bars along the Oceanfront said they plan to keep their normal operating hours this weekend if the curfew is approved.

City officials say the proposed curfew would include several exemptions, including for people traveling to or from work, responding to emergencies, staying at Oceanfront hotels, returning home from restaurants, or attending gatherings protected under the First Amendment.

“If you have a hotel room, if you’re leaving a restaurant going home, if you’re coming from an event going someplace — it’s again limited to the geographic area,” said Councilman Worth Remick. “It starts at 9 p.m., but there’s a lot of exceptions. It’s not blanket-wide.”

Even with the concerns, some businesses said they support efforts to address safety issues ahead of the summer season.

“I’d rather see them correct it now and enjoy the rest of the summer,” Cook said. “It can’t stay the way that it is.”

City leaders are expected to take public input before the vote scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.