Home owned by City of Virginia Beach vandalized with homophobic slur

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A home along Indian River Road has been vandalized with white paint, broken windows, and offensive graffiti, drawing concern from neighbors and city officials.

The property, which is marked with “no trespassing” signs and is owned by the City of Virginia Beach, sits along a busy stretch of Indian River Road where residents say the damage is hard to miss.

John Hood

“It's unsightly. We don’t enjoy seeing it, and we would hope the vandals would stop,” said Lloyd Brown, who helps oversee security for Mount Bethel Baptist Church located nearby.

Brown said he recently noticed the damage, including what appeared to be a paint bucket left behind at the scene. The home is covered in graffiti, including offensive language and a homophobic slur, which News 3 has blurred in our coverage.

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Some neighbors tell News 3 the graffiti happened within the last few days.

Virginia Beach City Councilman Cash Green said he has contacted city staff about the vandalism and the need for cleanup.

“These things will not be tolerated here in District 7,” Green said. “I don’t want people to think that this is the norm.”

City officials confirmed the property is city-owned and tied to the future Indian River Road corridor project. The home is expected to be demolished within the next six months.

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Residents say that while the area can be quiet during the day, problems tend to surface at night, and they want increased attention from authorities.

“We need a little bit more care in this particular area, a little bit more observance from law enforcement and everybody else,” one resident said.

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