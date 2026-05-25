Some Oceanfront businesses see strong Memorial Day weekend despite wet weather

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach businesses say visitors still turned out at the Oceanfront during Memorial Day weekend despite cloudy skies and occasional rain.

While beaches did not appear overcrowded on Monday, several business owners said they still saw solid foot traffic throughout the holiday weekend.

Amanda Marano, owner of Karma Skate Shop, said nearby events helped attract visitors to the area.

“We had a lot going on this weekend,” Marano said. “The convention center had a wrestling competition, there was a surf competition, and we've got a lot of people in town. Despite this weather, the sun is trying to peek out, and it was a great Memorial Day weekend.”

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Dana Wiggins and her son traveled from Richmond and spent the weekend at the Oceanfront. Wiggins said her family has longstanding ties to Virginia Beach and that the trip remained enjoyable despite the weather.

“We always come at least once during the warm season,” Wiggins said. “My grandparents used to live here, so it’s kind of tied to good family memories. It’s just really great to come to the beach.”

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The holiday weekend comes weeks after violence at the Oceanfront raised concerns among some business owners. Several businesses told WTKR they are struggling to hire younger workers for the summer season because of safety concerns.

Those challenges are what partially contributed to the closure of Memory Lane Old Time Photos on 17th Street.

“I have had some people call me and say they don’t want to work down here because they work late at night,” Marano said.

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Still, some visitors said they remain comfortable visiting the resort area.

“Lots of things happen. It’s not always great, but every place has that,” Wiggins said. “This place almost feels like home because my grandparents were here, and I have a lot of good memories here.”

Businesses said they are hopeful next weekend will bring another strong turnout with the Jackalope Festival scheduled at the Oceanfront.

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