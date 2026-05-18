Anonymous donor sends Virginia Beach students on first dolphin tour field trip

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Friday morning, dozens of second graders from Luxford Elementary traded their classroom for the waters off the Virginia Beach Oceanfront during what school officials say is the first private dolphin tour field trip.

The experience was made possible through an anonymous donation from a Hampton Roads nonprofit, which covered the full cost for 71 students to board a private charter boat.

John Hood

For many students, the trip marked major firsts — including seeing the ocean up close and riding on a boat for the first time.

“Have you ever seen a dolphin before?” News 3 asked second grader Ember Perey before the trip.

“In books,” Perey replied with a laugh.

Students spent the morning searching for dolphins while learning about marine ecosystems they had recently studied in class.

“I’m trying to watch dolphins on this dolphin tour,” one student said aboard the boat.

John Hood

Luxford teacher Megan Moore said the field trip was recently added to the school division’s approved list of educational experiences and gave students an opportunity to connect classroom lessons with the real world.

“There’s two! There’s two!” students shouted after spotting dolphins in the water.

Moore said the opportunity was especially meaningful for students whose families may not otherwise be able to afford experiences like a private boat tour.

“I would say a big thank you to this anonymous donor who made it possible for these children to have this experience,” Moore said. “It’s definitely a unique moment, and from the bottom of my heart, I can’t put into words how appreciative we are.”

The Virginia Aquarium also offers a program that helps Title I schools cover up to 50% of costs for educational experiences such as field trips and boat tours. More information about the program can be found here.

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