Virginia Beach's Mt. Trashmore Summer Carnival won't be happening this year, city says

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Mt. Trashmore Summer Carnival, a staple for decades at the famed Virginia Beach park, will not return in 2026, a city spokesperson confirmed to WTKR News 3 reporter John Hood Monday.

The city spokesperson did not give a reason, but said the park will have a "full schedule of events planned throughout the summer."

The beloved carnival was cut short just three days into the 2025 season after the city cited staffing shortages and public safety concerns.

Watch previous coverage: Carnival owner was still hopeful in 2025 to reach an agreement with the city

Owner of Mt Trashmore carnival company gets lawyer; still hopeful to work out deal with Virginia Beach

Increasing security became a focus for the event that drew thousands each year following the 2024 killing of a 15-year-old girl in the event parking lot.

Jeyani Upshur was shot and killed on May 25, 2024 just outside the carnival. Cell phone video from the scene showed a fight break out in a large group.

Watch previous coverage: Jeyani's mom recalls final moments before her daughter was shot and killed

Mom recalls final moments with daughter shot and killed at Mt. Trashmore

Markal Cook, a senior at Lake Taylor High School at the time of the shooting, was charged with second-degree murder in Upshur's death; he's currently awaiting trial.

After the 2025 abrupt closure, Mayor Bobby Dyer defended the decision.

“We’re sorry that we had to close down a business that wanted to do business in Virginia Beach,” Dyer said. “But you know, sometimes it’s better to err on the side of caution, because if we don’t have the resources to make sure people are safe there, that responsibility is on us.”

Watch previous coverage: Dyer defends decision to close carnival

Virginia Beach Mayor defends decision to close Mt. Trashmore carnival

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.