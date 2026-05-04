Man sentenced for 2022 hit-and-run in Navy chief’s death in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man who killed a U.S. Navy chief in a 2022 hit-and-run in Virginia Beach was sentenced to serve seven years in prison after he was acquitted of more serious charges.

Joshua Ceruti Robinson, 36, was sentenced to 10 years in prison with three suspected for hit-and-run – personal injury.

Robinson, who was convicted in February, had also faced charges for second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter; however, the jury acquitted him of these charges.

The conviction stems from an incident on July 4, 2022.

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Prosecutors said Robinson, along with U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Tyler Murphy and a female friend, spent the night drinking at CP Shucker’s on Shore Drive in Virginia Beach.

As they drove away, Robinson and Murphy got into an argument, which ended with Murphy being forced out of the car. Robinson’s vehicle struck Murphy, causing an open fracture of his leg and severe head trauma, according to prosecutors.

Robinson recognized the severity of Murphy’s injuries, including open fractures and agonal breathing, but chose not to seek immediate help, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Instead, he and his friend drove around for about an hour, passing hospitals and even encountering a police officer, who only questioned Robinson about an expired registration; Robinson did not ask for help or call 911, prosecutors said.

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Robinson eventually brought Murphy to Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, but told hospital staff and investigators varying accounts of how Murphy was injured, including claiming to have found him on the side of the road.

Murphy was transferred to Sentara Norfolk General's Trauma Center, where he died the next day.

Judge Iaquinto noted at sentencing that Murphy might have survived if Robinson sought medical attention right away.

Robinson has prior convictions for driving under the influence, reckless driving and speeding.

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