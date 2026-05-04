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Bands in the Sand to bring free concerts to the VB Oceanfront this summer

Top Stories: Monday, May 4
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VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Bands in the Sand, a new free concert series, will bring live music to the city’s Oceanfront this summer.

The series, which runs from May through October 2026, features 11 Thursday shows set next to the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier. Attendees are encouraged to bring beach chairs and friends, with music starting in the afternoons.

Below is the official lineup for the Bands in the Sand summer series:

Screenshot 2026-05-04 at 11.22.11 AM.png

Backed by Max Media and its five radio stations — with support from digital and social channels — the event highlights local performers.

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