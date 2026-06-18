Early voting kicks off in Virginia Beach congressional primary

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Early voting is underway in Virginia's primary elections, with Virginia Beach voters heading to the polls to choose the Democratic nominee in the 2nd Congressional District race.

The winner will face Republican Congresswoman Jen Kiggans, who does not have a primary opponent, in the fall election.

Patty Bates was among those to cast a ballot on the opening day of early voting.

"It was a statement for me to show how important it is to me," Bates said.

Bates said the issues driving her to the polls were clear.

"It's about healthcare. It's about the economy. It's about civility and kindness," Bates said.

Four Democrats are on the ballot: former Congresswoman Elaine Luria, Dr. Nila Devanath, Patrick Mosolf, and Bill Fleming.

Luria represented the district for two terms before losing to Kiggans in 2022. She greeted supporters in Virginia Beach and made the case for her return to Congress.

"I think I bring a clear track record of experience from my time in Congress. I passed legislation working across both sides of the aisle," Luria said.

Devanath is a hospital doctor who says she was motivated to run to help address healthcare, particularly for veterans.

"I think voters should choose me because I am the progressive voice in the race. I am somebody who knows what's going on on the ground. I actually take care of veterans and patients every single day," Devanath said.

Mosolf says he has spent roughly 30 years working overseas promoting democracy and fair elections.

"I'm the best candidate because I have many, many years — about 30 years — of experience looking at a wide range of different policy issues based on my career background," Mosolf said.

Fleming has been active in working to protect the environment. He did not respond to a message from News 3 , but wrote on Facebook that "he's running because he believes every family deserves a representative who listens, responds, and works with integrity."

Both Mosolf and Devanath say the district needs new representation in Washington.

"I think we need new leadership in this district. We need new leadership in the Democratic Party," Mosolf said.

"I'm not afraid to go up against a former congressperson or even the establishment. Our campaign is a progressive anti-establishment campaign," Devanath said.

When asked about opponents' arguments that the district needs fresh leadership, Luria pushed back.

"It's an argument one can make if they have no other argument to compel people," Luria said.

Early voting began Thursday because polls in most localities will be closed Friday in observance of Juneteenth. Election Day is Aug. 4.

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