7 displaced after fire on Rookery Way in Virginia Beach, fire officials say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Seven adults were forced from their homes Wednesday night after a fire damaged multiple townhome units in Virginia Beach, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 8:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of Rookery Way.

According to the fire department, crews arrived within minutes and found heavy smoke and flames coming from two connected three-story units.

Firefighters worked quickly to get the fire under control, putting water on the flames by about 8:56 p.m. The fire was declared under control just before 10 p.m., though crews remained on scene afterward.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said four units were affected by the fire.

Seven adults were displaced, along with three dogs and one cat. The American Red Cross was called in to help those residents find temporary housing.

Officials said one civilian was evaluated for a minor injury, while one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion. No other injuries to residents, firefighters or pets were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

No additional information has been released.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.