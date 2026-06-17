Virginia Beach and Chesapeake offer free Father's Day weekend activities for families

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Families looking to make Father's Day special have plenty of free options across Virginia Beach and Chesapeake this weekend.

Nicole Tsetsilas, the city of Virginia Beach's parks and recreation supervisor, is helping organize Play All Day — a first-time event at Mount Trashmore Park on Sunday.

"I am a Mom of two little kids, and I can tell you that Mount Trashmore is one of our favorite parks," Tsetsilas said.

The event is timed to coincide with the summer solstice.

"Play All Day is a first-time event for the city of Virginia Beach. It is celebrating the longest day of the year with free recreation for the city," Tsetsilas said.

The day begins with sunrise fitness classes, then transitions into daytime activities including sporting games, a scavenger hunt, and a dog station. The first 100 people to visit the “doggie station” will be given a doggy bandana.

The evening rounds out with music, dinner, and a movie. People will only need to pay for concessions they want from local food trucks.

"We're really, really excited. It happens to be summer solstice [and] it happens to be Father's Day, so just a convergence of really great things going on in our city," Tsetsilas said.

Chesapeake also has a full weekend of activities planned. One event is the Charter to Chesapeake. The historic schooner Sultana will be docked at Battlefield Park for the Sail250 Affiliate Harbor Event, offering free tours and interactive demonstrations.

"It doesn't necessarily have to be expensive to create impactful memories that you and your loved ones will look back on," Jessica Cosmas, historical services manager for the Chesapeake Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department, said.

The activities at the park will be free, including tours of the ship.

"You and your father figure can learn to do quill and ink writing. You can sign a big copy of the Declaration of Independence," Cosmas said.

“They will also talk about the canals and how developing and operating [them] were huge factors in the local economy and still very much a part of present-day Chesapeake,” she added.

Visitors can also take a History Walk and earn a prize. They can use the Charter to Chesapeake program map to locate each History Walk Passport stop. After learning about Chesapeake and Virginia history, and completing an activity, they will get a stamp. They have the opportunity to get 13 stamps to represent the original 13 colonies. Once the passport is fully stamped, they can get a prize.

Historical fathers and father figures are celebrated all weekend long. Families can also rent kayaks and canoes on Lake Lesa or visit the Waterway Market at Great Bridge Village. It runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. South of the Bridge off of Battlefield Blvd.

"It's an event hopefully you'll look back on fondly," Cosmas said.

Click here to see the free programs for Chesapeake’s Play All Day VA.

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