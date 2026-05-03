W.T. Cooke Elementary students paint colorful curb islands with help from ViBe Creative District

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Twenty-six students at W.T. Cooke Elementary School in Virginia Beach are giving new life to the concrete curb islands in front of their school, painting them with sharks, flowers, hearts, beach scenes, and school-themed designs in a collaboration with the ViBe Creative District.

The project brought together students in grades three through five, along with families, teachers, local artists, and community members, for a street-painting event on May 3 at the school, located at 1501 Mediterranean Ave., between 14th and 16th streets.

Fourth grader Sergen Kiniak, who loves turtles, painted a shark.

"I'm painting a shark," Kiniak said.

His mother, Shayna Rossin, said she makes a point of showing up for events like this one.

"I always like to do events with him at the school, and they always have so many nice events and things going on here," Rossin said. "He entered the competition, and he got the biggest shark here, and I always like to come out and support him whenever I can."

Rossin also noted the practical safety benefits of the painted curb islands.

"This will definitely help with the driving," Rossin said. "I think it'll also help with people that are bicycling around here as well, which maybe some people don't think about if you're here in the evening."

She said seeing the turnout from parents and volunteers made the day even more meaningful.

"I love it. It's a great community, the best school, also the best school by the beach too, and we love our community, and we love our school, and I'm so happy that this is gonna be a stamp that's gonna be here after he moves on to middle school," Rossin said.

The project was organized through a student design competition. Art teacher Brandon Thompson invited students to submit ideas, and teachers then selected the designs to be featured on the 6 curb islands. Students went through a multi-step process of planning before arriving to paint.

Kate Pittman, executive director of the ViBe Creative District, said the nonprofit, dedicated to the beautification and revitalization of the central beach area of Virginia Beach, chose W.T. Cooke Elementary because it is the closest elementary school to where the organization operates.

The timing of the project is intentional, coming amid recent curfews and safety concerns at the oceanfront.

"Public art is a great tool for welcoming both the residents and the visitors of Virginia Beach into our community and showing them what a safe and welcoming environment the Arts District and our resort can be," Pittman said. "We are inviting people here all year round. We want them to get their hands dirty, to get some paint on their hands and participate and really buy into the vision that public art can make a difference in our community."

Pittman said the collaboration between the ViBe Creative District and the school goes beyond beautification.

"Engaging our local students in the process of planning and executing public art is an investment in our future leaders for the City of Virginia Beach," Pittman said. "When youth can participate in positive community service projects like this, they realize that investing in their neighborhood is important and fun."

She added that growing the next generation of community leaders is at the heart of the effort.

"We're happy to be growing the next generation of our community leaders here in Virginia Beach, and we want them to understand the value of art and how important it is to give back to their community and be great leaders and stewards of our city," Pittman said.

The school's principal is Dr. Kelly Padilla.

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